Summitry LLC Invests $1.91 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

