Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,048,629 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 1,397,582 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Gentera Stock Performance

CMPRF opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Gentera has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Get Gentera alerts:

Gentera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentera is a Mexico-based financial services holding company focused on providing microfinance and digital banking solutions to underserved consumer and microenterprise segments. Through its primary subsidiary, Compartamos Banco, Gentera specializes in small-ticket, unsecured loans designed to foster income-generating activities and personal financial resilience. The company’s mission centers on responsible lending practices, financial inclusion and empowering clients through tailored credit products and financial education.

In addition to microcredit, Gentera offers a suite of complementary products including voluntary savings accounts, microinsurance policies and remittance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.