Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,707 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

IWN opened at $199.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

