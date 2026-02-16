iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS is Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s 2nd Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $133,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $152.27 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.