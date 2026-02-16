PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,985 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $91,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 186,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $202.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

