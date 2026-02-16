Todd Asset Management LLC Has $56.37 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $56,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Research cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $117.46 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.