8,629 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APP opened at $391.55 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (down previously from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.77.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

