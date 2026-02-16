Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $63,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,286,000 after buying an additional 2,169,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after buying an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,958,962. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,727,366. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,891 shares of company stock valued at $40,303,946. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $154.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.