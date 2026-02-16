Wall Street Zen Upgrades Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) to “Buy”

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America increased their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Up 3.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $251,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,819. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.