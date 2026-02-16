Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
KVYO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO
Klaviyo Trading Up 0.1%
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Klaviyo
In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 442,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,516.77. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 155,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,931,697.27. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,598 shares of company stock worth $50,974,712 in the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Klaviyo
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Klaviyo
Here are the key news stories impacting Klaviyo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an earnings and revenue beat (EPS and revenue topped consensus; revenue grew ~30% year-over-year), validating the company’s execution and recurring-revenue model. Klaviyo Earnings Call: AI Momentum, Growth Moderation
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell-side sentiment remains constructive: Wall Street Zen raised its rating to Buy and Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight stance, supporting the view that KVYO has long-term growth prospects. Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen
- Neutral Sentiment: The Q4 earnings call highlighted AI momentum in Klaviyo’s product roadmap but also flagged moderation in growth — a mixed signal that suggests better long-term product leverage but potential near-term margin/growth pacing. Klaviyo Earnings Call: AI Momentum, Growth Moderation
- Negative Sentiment: Several brokers cut price targets or downgraded coverage after the print/call: Jeffries lowered its target to $29 (downgrade noted in media coverage), signaling reduced near-term conviction from a major desk. Klaviyo (KVYO) Reports Impressive Earnings But Jeffries Downgrades Target Price To $29
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple other firms trimmed targets: Citigroup to $40, Barclays to $31, Needham to $30 and BTIG to $30 — this cluster of cuts is increasing sell-side downward pressure on the stock. Citigroup Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $40.00 Barclays Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $31.00 Needham & Company LLC Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $30.00 BTIG Research Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $30.00
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market context: KVYO has been among notable YTD declines for mid-cap software names with strong profitability grades, which may amplify short-term downside as momentum traders and quant funds reweight. Largest YTD losses among mid-cap software stocks with A profitability grades
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.
The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.