Wall Street Zen Downgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to Hold

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Agora Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:API opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Agora has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter. Agora had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Agora during the third quarter worth $58,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Agora by 213.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 313,175 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc operates a Real-Time Engagement (RTE) platform that enables developers to embed voice, video and interactive broadcasting capabilities into mobile and web applications. By providing a suite of software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs), the company delivers low-latency audio and video streaming, real-time messaging and live interactive streaming services. Its platform is designed to support high-quality interactions across various network environments, making it suitable for use cases in social media, online gaming, distance learning, telehealth and enterprise communication.

The company’s core offerings include voice and video calling SDKs, interactive broadcast SDKs for one-to-many streaming, real-time messaging services and data stream APIs for synchronized data exchange.

