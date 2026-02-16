Carvana (CVNA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $5.2416 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $343.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Key Headlines Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total transaction of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. This represents a 30.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total transaction of $12,381,715.52. Following the sale, the director owned 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $57,478,014.82. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock worth $179,589,049. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.27.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

