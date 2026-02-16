Carvana (CVNA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $5.2416 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE:CVNA opened at $343.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Key Headlines Impacting Carvana
Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical buy signal: a “power inflow” trading signal helped spark short-term buying and a small intraday bounce. Carvana Shares Rise 4% Following Key Trading Signal
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: several firms still rate CVNA a buy and some have high price targets, which provides a floor for buyers despite current volatility. Carvana analyst coverage summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings focus: Carvana is due to report soon; Wall Street estimates and key metric previews mean the upcoming print/guidance — not new by itself — will likely determine the next directional move. Unveiling Carvana Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: several pieces weigh whether recent declines make CVNA attractive or still risky — useful for longer?term investors but not an immediate catalyst. Is Carvana Now Attractive After Recent Share Price Declines?
- Negative Sentiment: $1B accounting questions: reports alleging roughly $1 billion in accounting irregularities surfaced and are now a primary driver of selling and heightened scrutiny. $1 Billion Accounting Questions Cloud Carvana’s 44% Sales Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law?firm investigations: Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire and others have opened probes into Carvana, which raises litigation and disclosure risk that typically pressures shares. Pomerantz investigation alert Bragar Eagel & Squire investigation alert
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and retail sentiment shift: recent insider sales and a turn toward bearishness on social platforms have amplified selling pressure amid the news cycle. SEC Form 4 – insider sale by Thomas Taira
- Negative Sentiment: Short?seller/research scrutiny: commentators warn that past related?party and accounting questions keep downside risk elevated if earnings or disclosures disappoint. Carvana Can’t Stop Falling
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
About Carvana
Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.
Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.
Read More
