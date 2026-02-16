Wall Street Zen Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Buy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Barclays started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $314.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.98 and a 200-day moving average of $425.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $1,008,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,465 shares in the company, valued at $20,852,324.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,697.12. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $6,975,746. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $895,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

