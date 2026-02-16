CF Industries (CF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $1.7842 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Shares of CF opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,984,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,691,000 after purchasing an additional 114,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in CF Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 610,259 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

