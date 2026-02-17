NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Biogen were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $3,578,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 price target on Biogen in a report on Monday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.84.

BIIB stock opened at $196.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

