First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.8250, with a volume of 17756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 47,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

