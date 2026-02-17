HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,031. HP has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

