Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25), FiscalAI reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of POR stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

View Our Latest Report on POR

Key Headlines Impacting Portland General Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Portland General Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agreed to buy PacifiCorp’s Washington generation, transmission and distribution assets for $1.9 billion — adds wind, gas and distribution capacity (Chehalis, Marengo, Goodnoe Hills, etc.), expanding PGE’s footprint and rate base; deal priced at ~1.4x estimated 2026 rate base and includes a Manulife financing partnership that helps de?risk funding. Read More.

Agreed to buy PacifiCorp’s Washington generation, transmission and distribution assets for $1.9 billion — adds wind, gas and distribution capacity (Chehalis, Marengo, Goodnoe Hills, etc.), expanding PGE’s footprint and rate base; deal priced at ~1.4x estimated 2026 rate base and includes a Manulife financing partnership that helps de?risk funding. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management initiated 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.33–$3.53 and reaffirmed 5%–7% long?term EPS growth — provides a clearer earnings outlook that supports valuation and investor confidence. Read More.

Management initiated 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.33–$3.53 and reaffirmed 5%–7% long?term EPS growth — provides a clearer earnings outlook that supports valuation and investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525/share (annualized yield ~3.9%) — supports income investor appeal and signals cash?flow confidence.

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525/share (annualized yield ~3.9%) — supports income investor appeal and signals cash?flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Full?year 2025 results: GAAP EPS $2.77; non?GAAP adjusted EPS $3.05, driven by strong industrial demand but offset by unusually poor Q4 weather that cut ~$0.17 of earnings — important context for interpreting the Q4 miss and the 2026 guide. Read More.

Full?year 2025 results: GAAP EPS $2.77; non?GAAP adjusted EPS $3.05, driven by strong industrial demand but offset by unusually poor Q4 weather that cut ~$0.17 of earnings — important context for interpreting the Q4 miss and the 2026 guide. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported $0.47 vs. $0.72 expected — the shortfall (management attributes part to weather) pressured near?term investor sentiment. Read More.

Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported $0.47 vs. $0.72 expected — the shortfall (management attributes part to weather) pressured near?term investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Emerging operational/cost risk: a reported dispute over data center costs and commentary on dividend trade?offs highlight potential margin and capital allocation headwinds that could complicate near?term cash flows. Read More.

Emerging operational/cost risk: a reported dispute over data center costs and commentary on dividend trade?offs highlight potential margin and capital allocation headwinds that could complicate near?term cash flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scale and financing risk from the $1.9B deal — while strategic, the purchase will materially increase capital needs and could pressure leverage (existing debt/equity ~1.25), leaving investors to watch regulatory approvals, integration costs and the final funding mix. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 465.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.