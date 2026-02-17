Reviewing Nanovibronix (FEED) and Its Rivals

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nanovibronix to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nanovibronix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Volatility and Risk

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s peers have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nanovibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nanovibronix and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.06 Nanovibronix Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.29

Nanovibronix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nanovibronix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 77 77 156 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 49.06%. Given Nanovibronix’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nanovibronix peers beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

