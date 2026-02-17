Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.0090, with a volume of 15787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 244,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after buying an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 242,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

