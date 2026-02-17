BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.80, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.87.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.41.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.
The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight Canadian REITs index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.
