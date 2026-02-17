Polymesh Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymesh alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,072.67 or 1.00149954 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh launched on October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,247,641,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymesh is polymesh.network/discord. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,247,313,732.297192 with 1,025,603,496.815249 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.04450413 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $1,308,408.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.