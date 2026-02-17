Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 63,668,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,695,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.18, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

