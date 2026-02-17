Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

RTX Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,845. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) won an Air Force Research Laboratory contract to develop domestic production of thin?film lithium niobate (TFLN) wafers — a strategic material for secure, high?speed communications and sensors. Domestic supply reduces foreign dependence and supports future defense/commercial programs, which could bolster Raytheon segment revenue and margins. Article Title

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Company Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

