Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,035,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,487,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.86 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,475,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,347,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,542 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,734,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Conagra Brands by 241.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,915,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

