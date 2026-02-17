LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in LyondellBasell Industries stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,934. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -235.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,965,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,546,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,969,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,884,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,544,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,486,000 after acquiring an additional 361,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,102,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,420,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,843,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.00.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

