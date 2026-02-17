Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.63. 59,051,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,884,199. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.