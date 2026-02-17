Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kraft Heinz stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 4.1%

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,743,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,357,752. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after buying an additional 616,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,376,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,438,000 after acquiring an additional 462,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,855,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 270,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,801,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

