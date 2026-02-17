Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in KeyCorp stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 13,211,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,846,525. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,811,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,370,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,676,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,084,000 after acquiring an additional 359,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,112,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,783,000 after purchasing an additional 488,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,027,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,007,000 after purchasing an additional 238,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $1,532,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 166,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,723.09. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $710,789.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,551.06. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 161,506 shares of company stock worth $3,597,481 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

