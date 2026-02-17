Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE UPS traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

