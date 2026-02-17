Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 9,114,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,605. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,263.27. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,302,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,014 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $7,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 370,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

