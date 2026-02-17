Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kenvue stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,438,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,341,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,913,000 after buying an additional 1,604,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,865,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,862,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,778,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $756,862,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Evercore set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

