Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $101.47 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,956.79 or 0.02921793 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013528 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003531 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000139 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,966,250 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
