PotCoin (POT) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $380.44 thousand and approximately $18.01 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00080372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 289.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

