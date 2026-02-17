JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.6250, with a volume of 1106660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 270,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,046,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 891,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 149,947 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.