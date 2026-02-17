JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.6250, with a volume of 1106660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF
The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
