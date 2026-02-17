COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $7.7150, with a volume of 9893874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Key Stories Impacting COMPASS Pathways

Here are the key news stories impacting COMPASS Pathways this week:

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Late?stage trial met main goal — Reuters reports Compass’s psilocybin depression therapy achieved its primary endpoint in a late?stage study, a major clinical milestone that can materially de?risk the program and improve prospects for regulatory progress. Article Title

Late?stage trial met main goal — Reuters reports Compass’s psilocybin depression therapy achieved its primary endpoint in a late?stage study, a major clinical milestone that can materially de?risk the program and improve prospects for regulatory progress. Positive Sentiment: Company to disclose additional Phase 3 data — Compass said it will announce new clinical data from two ongoing Phase 3 trials (COMP005 and COMP006), providing more readouts that could further move the stock depending on results. Article Title

Company to disclose additional Phase 3 data — Compass said it will announce new clinical data from two ongoing Phase 3 trials (COMP005 and COMP006), providing more readouts that could further move the stock depending on results. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and media coverage — Multiple outlets covered the trial success and timeline, and pre?market headlines noted a strong price move, which likely amplified buying interest and momentum. Article Title

Market reaction and media coverage — Multiple outlets covered the trial success and timeline, and pre?market headlines noted a strong price move, which likely amplified buying interest and momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional media on late?stage success — Coverage emphasises broader industry implications for psychedelic therapies, which can attract speculative and institutional interest. Article Title

Additional media on late?stage success — Coverage emphasises broader industry implications for psychedelic therapies, which can attract speculative and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — Traders bought ~10,094 call options (?+290% vs. typical volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning ahead of and after the clinical announcements. This can amplify intraday moves and implied volatility.

Unusually large call buying — Traders bought ~10,094 call options (?+290% vs. typical volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning ahead of and after the clinical announcements. This can amplify intraday moves and implied volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/forecast coverage — Recent firm coverage and forecasts (e.g., Lifesci Capital commentary) are available but reflect forward estimates; they may influence sentiment but are not primary drivers compared with trial news. Article Title

Analyst/forecast coverage — Recent firm coverage and forecasts (e.g., Lifesci Capital commentary) are available but reflect forward estimates; they may influence sentiment but are not primary drivers compared with trial news. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report unclear — Recent short?interest data appears anomalous/zeroed in the report provided; not actionable without clearer reporting.

Short?interest report unclear — Recent short?interest data appears anomalous/zeroed in the report provided; not actionable without clearer reporting. Negative Sentiment: Clinical success ? approval/commercialization — While the readout is positive, regulatory approval, labeling, reimbursement, manufacturing scale and commercial adoption remain uncertain; investors should expect volatility and potential setbacks as the program moves through formal regulatory review.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital raised COMPASS Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 39.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $779.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.7% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, COMPASS Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.