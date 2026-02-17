Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,957,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,989,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,333,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,982,000 after acquiring an additional 478,523 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $3,860,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,817,485.56. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 700,939 shares of company stock valued at $84,749,747 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.91.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results reinforce profitability — HOOD posted a meaningful EPS beat, year?over?year revenue growth (~26.5%) and very high net margins, underscoring that profitability is repeatable and supporting a higher valuation multiple for a growth?at?profit story.

Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst support — multiple firms maintain buy/outperform views (Bernstein, Needham, Truist, etc.) and the median 6?month price target is around $135, which keeps upside expectations among institutions and some retail investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) roadshow launched — RVI filed to offer 40M shares at an expected $25 and will list on the NYSE (symbol RVI); Robinhood Markets is the selling shareholder for 5M shares and executives will host a livestream presentation today. This creates a new public vehicle tied to Robinhood but the fund, not Robinhood, will receive most IPO proceeds.

Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention and strategy narratives — coverage from outlets (Zacks, Motley Fool) highlights that Robinhood's shift from pure transaction revenue to relationship/recurring revenue supports long?term potential, attracting retail interest but leaving execution expectations high.

Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — filings and data show significant insider sales by founders and senior executives over recent months, which can pressure sentiment and supply in the market even if some sales are preplanned.

Negative Sentiment: Mizuho trims price target — Mizuho cut its target (from $172 to $135) which may cool some of the recent momentum and acts as a reminder of valuation sensitivity; even with an outperform rating, downward revisions can weigh on short?term flows.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

