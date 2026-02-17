SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $61.0940, with a volume of 19545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,917.08. The trade was a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,915,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

