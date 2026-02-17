Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Tops $18.68 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,971.97 or 0.02944454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $18.68 billion and $25.72 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,471,962 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,483,198.93629506. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,972.97251814 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $31,480,602.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

