Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.71 and last traded at $106.1820, with a volume of 122099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore raised their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Get Entergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.