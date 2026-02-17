Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.85 and last traded at $91.0730, with a volume of 99148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Argus raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

