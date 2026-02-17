ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Short Interest Down 23.6% in January

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 101,250 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 132,479 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,999,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,999,376 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Dow30

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 292.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Price Performance

DXD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 889,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,391. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no predetermined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.

