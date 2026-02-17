Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU) Short Interest Update

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,173 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 14,369 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CPSU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange Options (FLEX Options) that reference the price performance of the SPDR®? S&P 500®? ETF Trust. FLEX Options are customized equity or index option contracts that trade on an exchange but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. The fund is non-diversified.

