The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Posts Earnings Results

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Parkmead Group had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 86.40%.
The Parkmead Group Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of LON:PMG opened at GBX 18.80 on Tuesday. The Parkmead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of £20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.84.
About The Parkmead Group
