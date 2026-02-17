The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Posts Earnings Results

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Parkmead Group had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 86.40%.

The Parkmead Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LON:PMG opened at GBX 18.80 on Tuesday. The Parkmead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of £20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.84.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets. The Energy Economics segment provides energy sector economics, valuation, and benchmarking, advising on energy policies and fiscal matters, undertaking economic evaluations, supply benchmarking services, and training.

