Meter Governance Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $779.61 thousand and approximately $73.23 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

