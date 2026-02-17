WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,988 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 40,355 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $76.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 18,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of small-cap, dividend-paying stocks in Europe. DFE was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

