Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 346.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.