Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $7,994,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Cintas by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 90.0% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $193.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

