Glenview Trust Co Sells 9,064 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Target by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. QVR LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,014,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 2.6%

TGT opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $131.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI set a $103.00 price objective on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

