Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 30,128 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $274,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,040.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $910.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $981.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

